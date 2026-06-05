Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:41 05.06.2026

Explosion kills 1, injures 2 at sorting terminal in Kyiv – police

1 min read
Explosion kills 1, injures 2 at sorting terminal in Kyiv – police
Photo: https://t.me/gunpKyiv

In the Obolonsky district of the capital on Friday morning, an explosion occurred on the territory of a sorting center of a postal operator, as a result of which one person was killed and two others were injured.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred during the inspection of one of the parcels.

"As a result of the incident, a 59-year-old man was killed, and two others, aged 37 and 41, were injured," the press service of the Kyiv police noted in a statement.

According to the agency, the circumstances of the explosion are currently being established, and an investigative-operational group, explosives experts of the capital's police, emergency service rescuers and medics are working at the scene.

Tags: #kyiv #explosion #terminal

MORE ABOUT

19:22 04.06.2026
Monument to Bulgakov been dismantled in Kyiv – media

Monument to Bulgakov been dismantled in Kyiv – media

12:04 04.06.2026
Man attempts to rob museum train in Kyiv: breaks window and changes into railway worker uniform

Man attempts to rob museum train in Kyiv: breaks window and changes into railway worker uniform

14:21 03.06.2026
Zelenskyy and NATO North Atlantic Council delegation honor fallen Ukrainian warriors at Wall of Remembrance

Zelenskyy and NATO North Atlantic Council delegation honor fallen Ukrainian warriors at Wall of Remembrance

13:14 03.06.2026
NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

11:07 03.06.2026
NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

13:55 02.06.2026
Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

13:26 02.06.2026
URCS assists victims following Russian air attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro

URCS assists victims following Russian air attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro

13:19 02.06.2026
Official showroom of Chinese electric vehicles Zeekr in Kyiv destroyed by Russian attack

Official showroom of Chinese electric vehicles Zeekr in Kyiv destroyed by Russian attack

12:57 02.06.2026
Russian attack damages 5 healthcare facilities in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Russian attack damages 5 healthcare facilities in Kyiv – Health Ministry

12:24 02.06.2026
Death toll from overnight shelling in Kyiv rises to six - oficial

Death toll from overnight shelling in Kyiv rises to six - oficial

HOT NEWS

US House of Reps passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

Trump comments on Zelenskyy's initiative for potential meeting with Putin: I think it would be great if they met

Zelenskyy: frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin

Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

Zelenskyy in letter to Putin: Ukraine ready to completely cease fire for period of negotiations with Russia

LATEST

Sitting judge in Poltava receives 15-year prison sentence, first such case in Ukraine - SBU

Death toll from Russian strike on Pavlohrad rises to 2 — official

US House of Reps passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

Russian attack on Zaporizhia injures at least 16, including a child

Russian drone attack kills 1, wounds 2 in Korabelnyi district of Kherson — official

Stefanishyna welcomes US House passage of Ukraine Support Act

US House of Representatives passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

Trump comments on Zelenskyy's initiative for potential meeting with Putin: I think it would be great if they met

Zelenskyy: frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin

Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

AD
AD