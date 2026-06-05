Explosion kills 1, injures 2 at sorting terminal in Kyiv – police

Photo: https://t.me/gunpKyiv

In the Obolonsky district of the capital on Friday morning, an explosion occurred on the territory of a sorting center of a postal operator, as a result of which one person was killed and two others were injured.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred during the inspection of one of the parcels.

"As a result of the incident, a 59-year-old man was killed, and two others, aged 37 and 41, were injured," the press service of the Kyiv police noted in a statement.

According to the agency, the circumstances of the explosion are currently being established, and an investigative-operational group, explosives experts of the capital's police, emergency service rescuers and medics are working at the scene.