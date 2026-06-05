Interfax-Ukraine
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08:40 05.06.2026

Stefanishyna welcomes US House passage of Ukraine Support Act

2 min read
Stefanishyna welcomes US House passage of Ukraine Support Act
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/olga.kravets.796

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna has welcomed the passage of the Ukraine Support Act by the US House of Representatives, calling the decision an important step forward that confirms the preservation of bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

According to Stefanishyna, the passage of the relevant legislation is proof that Ukraine remains the focus of attention for American lawmakers. She thanked the members of the House of Representatives for keeping Ukraine on the agenda and continuing to promote initiatives aimed at strengthening security assistance.

"I am grateful to the members of the House of Representatives for keeping Ukraine on the agenda and promoting legislation that strengthens security assistance, tightens sanctions against Russia, supports the recovery of Ukraine, and reaffirms accountability for Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children," Olha Stefanishyna wrote on the X social network.

According to Stefanishyna, the House passage of the Ukraine Support Act is an important step forward and indicates continued bipartisan support for Ukraine in the US Congress: "The passage of the Ukraine Support Act by the House of Representatives is an important step forward and indicates continued bipartisan support for Ukraine."

In addition, the ambassador noted that the document contains a number of important provisions on tightening sanctions against the financial sector of the Russian Federation, the energy industry, the "shadow fleet," Rosatom, and other tools used by the Kremlin to finance the war.

"This document covers key areas of cooperation in countering Russian aggression: from security assistance and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine, countering disinformation, and protecting abducted Ukrainian children," Stefanishyna emphasizes.

As reported, on Thursday the US House of Representatives passed a bill to support Ukraine and impose new sanctions against Russia.

The Ukraine Support Act provides for post-war recovery measures, more than $1 billion in aid for Kyiv, and up to $8 billion in direct loans.

The document also contains provisions on tightening sanctions and export controls against Russia, in particular against financial institutions, the oil and mining industries, as well as Russian officials.

Tags: #support #bill #usa

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