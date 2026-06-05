Trump comments on Zelenskyy's initiative for potential meeting with Putin: I think it would be great if they met

President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined in an open letter, stated that he generally views such a meeting positively.

When asked by journalists at the White House, Donald Trump noted that while he was uncertain of the specifics, he was pleased they might discuss a meeting, adding that he believed there had already been much common ground prior to this and that it would be great if the two leaders met.