Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:35 05.06.2026

Trump comments on Zelenskyy's initiative for potential meeting with Putin: I think it would be great if they met

1 min read
President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026
President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined in an open letter, stated that he generally views such a meeting positively.

When asked by journalists at the White House, Donald Trump noted that while he was uncertain of the specifics, he was pleased they might discuss a meeting, adding that he believed there had already been much common ground prior to this and that it would be great if the two leaders met.

Tags: #letter #usa

MORE ABOUT

09:26 05.06.2026
US House of Reps passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

US House of Reps passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

08:40 05.06.2026
Stefanishyna welcomes US House passage of Ukraine Support Act

Stefanishyna welcomes US House passage of Ukraine Support Act

08:37 05.06.2026
US House of Representatives passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

US House of Representatives passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

08:32 05.06.2026
Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

20:27 28.05.2026
Putin purposefully attacks American enterprises in Ukraine – Senator Blumenthal

Putin purposefully attacks American enterprises in Ukraine – Senator Blumenthal

20:00 28.05.2026
I am personally in Kyiv - US Chargé d'Affaires

I am personally in Kyiv - US Chargé d'Affaires

19:50 28.05.2026
I hope America will react positively to this request - Senator Blumenthal on Zelenskyy's request

I hope America will react positively to this request - Senator Blumenthal on Zelenskyy's request

15:07 28.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We ask American partners to help us with anti-ballistics or grant license for their production

Zelenskyy: We ask American partners to help us with anti-ballistics or grant license for their production

20:48 27.05.2026
Zelenskyy on letter to USA: accelerating ballistic defense could help make diplomacy work

Zelenskyy on letter to USA: accelerating ballistic defense could help make diplomacy work

16:23 27.05.2026
Zelenskyy sends letters to USA about air defense shortage

Zelenskyy sends letters to USA about air defense shortage

HOT NEWS

US House of Reps passes bill on support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

Explosion kills 1, injures 2 at sorting terminal in Kyiv – police

Zelenskyy: frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin

Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

Zelenskyy in letter to Putin: Ukraine ready to completely cease fire for period of negotiations with Russia

LATEST

Death toll from Russian strike on Pavlohrad rises to 2 — official

Russian attack on Zaporizhia injures at least 16, including a child

Russian drone attack kills 1, wounds 2 in Korabelnyi district of Kherson — official

Explosion kills 1, injures 2 at sorting terminal in Kyiv – police

Zelenskyy: frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin

Zelenskyy in letter to Putin: Ukraine ready to completely cease fire for period of negotiations with Russia

Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman predicts first ballistic missile strikes on Moscow will occur in fall at the earliest

Putin says he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine based on agreements reached in Anchorage

Zelenskyy announces meetings with several European partners

Swedish court seizes vessel Caffa for illegally exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied territories

AD
AD