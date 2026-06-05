Zelenskyy: frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the frontline in the war with Russia should become the starting point for diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

"The frontline is now the line from which diplomacy must begin," reads an open letter from the head of the Ukrainian state to Russian President Vladimir Putin, published on the website of the Office of the President on Thursday.

In the letter, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the war Russia is waging against Ukraine has already formed a clear separation between the states, and it is the current line of military contact that must become the basis for subsequent negotiation processes.

"With your war, you have forever separated Ukraine and Russia," Zelenskyy said in his letter.