Ukraine will transmit open letter from President of Ukraine to President of Russia through diplomatic channels – Sybiha

Ukraine will transmit the open letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the President of the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said.

"This open letter is a serious and significant proposal to end the war. Directly from the President of Ukraine – to the President of the Russian Federation. With clear, actionable steps and an invitation to a personal meeting. We are also officially transmitting this letter through diplomatic channels," the minister said on X on Thursday.

"We expect a substantive response to this proposal. It is time to end this war. It is time to choose peace," the report says.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an open letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, proposed a personal meeting to discuss ending the war and stated that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations between the leaders of the two states.