Zelenskyy in letter to Putin: Ukraine ready to completely cease fire for period of negotiations with Russia

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire for the duration of the negotiation process with Russia, according to an open letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, published on the website of the Office of the President.

The head of state emphasized that establishing a regime of silence could become the starting condition for the beginning of real negotiations between the parties.

"Ukraine is ready to cease fire completely – for the time when negotiations are ongoing. And this is a standard practice, which is currently also confirmed by the circumstances around Iran. An attempt to establish real silence is the best start to begin talking with each other. We believe that this will be not just an attempt, but a real ceasefire, if you want it," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

The President of Ukraine stressed that monitoring of compliance with the regime of silence could be provided by the United States: "You know that monitoring of the ceasefire along the line of suspension can be provided by the United States".