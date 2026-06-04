Putin says he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine based on agreements reached in Anchorage

Photo: https://www.foxnews.com

Russia is ready and willing to reach an agreement with Ukraine through peaceful means, based on the compromises agreed upon during the Russian-American talks in Anchorage, Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies.

"We are certainly ready and willing to reach an agreement with Ukraine through peaceful means. And on the basis we discussed during our meeting with President Trump in Anchorage," Russian media said, citing Putin.

"At that time, Russia was asked to make certain compromises. Russia agrees to the compromises we discussed in Anchorage," he said.

Putin said that now "the Ukrainian side must also agree to these compromises."

Furthermore, according to him, Russia's control over Donbas and the conclusion of an "agreement" regarding Ukraine are not mutually exclusive.

"First of all, one does not preclude the other-controlling the entire Donbas region and concluding an 'agreement'-they do not contradict each other," Putin said, responding to a question about whether he wants to control the entire Donbas or is ready to conclude an "agreement" regarding Ukraine.