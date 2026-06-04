Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 04.06.2026

28th Mechanized Brigade's unit brings logistics operations in Horlivka under fire control

1 min read
28th Mechanized Brigade's unit brings logistics operations in Horlivka under fire control
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battalion of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Knights of Winter Campaign" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it had brought logistics routes in Horlivka, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, under fire control.

"Operators of the 'Spalah' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battalion of the 28th Brigade are increasingly striking at logistics in the Russian rear. Trucks, cars, ATVs-anything that enters the temporarily occupied Horlivka is destroyed there," the 28th Mechanized Brigade said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the city itself is located approximately 35 to 40 kilomeyers from the brigade's positions. "While the enemy used to move around there relatively freely, its vehicles are now under regular attack," the post reads.

Tags: #horlivka #armed_forces #control

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