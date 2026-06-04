Interfax-Ukraine
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20:05 04.06.2026

Mudra: Aggression victim seeks justice during war for first time

2 min read
Mudra: Aggression victim seeks justice during war for first time
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/iryna.mudra.7/

For the first time in modern history, Ukraine is seeking justice even before the war ends, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Iryna Mudra, following a meeting with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine dedicated, in particular, to the rule of law and the protection of investors' rights, as well as the international compensation mechanism.

"A new standard of international law is being established today. For the first time in modern history, a victim of aggression is not waiting for the war to end to begin the path to justice. We are creating accountability mechanisms right now-during the war," Mudra said on Facebook on Thursday.

She said that restoring the rights of victims cannot be postponed until peace is restored. "People who have lost their homes, businesses, or loved ones due to Russian aggression must have the opportunity to seek justice today," Mudra said.

"We discussed with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce the work of the international compensation mechanism, which is intended to become an effective tool for compensating Ukrainian citizens and businesses for losses caused by Russian attacks," Mudra said.

During the meeting with representatives of the business community, it was also emphasized once again that investment flows where the rule of law prevails. "A strong judicial system is the foundation for economic development. Business must be confident that its rights are protected, contracts are enforced, and the courts make decisions based on the law, not on influence or circumstances. That is why judicial reform remains one of the key areas of state transformation and an important prerequisite for attracting investment and post-war recovery," Mudra said.

Tags: #aggression #victim

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