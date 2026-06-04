Interfax-Ukraine
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19:47 04.06.2026

Zelenskyy signs law on comprehensive reform of state support for film industry

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law on comprehensive reform of state support for film industry
Photo: Pixabay

 On June 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law On amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding state support for the film industry in Ukraine, which launches a large-scale reform of the domestic film industry. This is confirmed by an entry in the bill's record on the Verkhovna Rada website.

As noted on the Facebook page of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy, the document provides for a comprehensive overhaul of the system of government support for cinematography-from script development and film production to their promotion in Ukraine and abroad. The law introduces new financing mechanisms, digitizes procedures through the Diia portal, expands opportunities for attracting investment, supports young filmmakers, and enhances the inclusivity of Ukrainian film products.

According to Deputy Chair of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy and Chair of the Subcommittee on Cinema and Advertising Pavlo Susko, the adopted changes are of strategic importance for the industry's development.

"This law is not just about film production. It is about cultural diplomacy, economic development, and new opportunities for Ukraine on the global stage. We are creating a platform for a new generation of producers, directors, and creative teams, making the support system transparent and effective, where audience demand becomes one of the main criteria for the success of commercial cinema," he said.

Tags: #film #law

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