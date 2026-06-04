Occupiers attack emergency vehicle, wounding 2 medics – official

Russian occupational forces launched a strike on an ambulance in Kherson, injuring two medical workers, the Regional Military Administration and the city council reported.

"Today, Russian occupiers once again attacked an emergency vehicle on the territory of one of the hospitals in the Dniprovskyi district. While performing their official duties, two medical workers were injured – a 64-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man," the Administration said in a report on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that both victims suffered concussions and mine-blast injuries. The official vehicle was also damaged – the windshield and rear window were blown out, and the doors were pierced by shrapnel.

A few minutes later, the Telegram channels of the RVA and the city council added new information regarding the injured medics in Kherson. It became known that as a result of a night drone attack by the enemy on one of the hospitals in the Dniprovskyi district, a 59-year-old medic was also injured. He sustained a mine-blast injury and suffered from smoke inhalation during the fire.

The victim was provided with the necessary medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.