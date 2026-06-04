Interfax-Ukraine
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19:22 04.06.2026

Monument to Bulgakov been dismantled in Kyiv – media

1 min read
Monument to Bulgakov been dismantled in Kyiv – media
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/maksym.kostetskyi

A monument to writer Mikhail Bulgakov has been dismantled on Andriivskyi Descent in Kyiv, according to Suspilne. Culture.

"Video from the scene was released by Suspilne host Kateryna Nekrecha. The footage shows municipal workers loading the monument, which previously stood near the writer's Literary and Memorial Museum, into a truck," the media said on the Telegram channel.

As previously reported, at a meeting on December 18, 2025, Kyiv City Council members supported a decision to remove 15 objects and individual elements associated with the history and symbols of Russian imperial and Soviet politics from the capital's public spaces.

"Kyiv City Council supported the removal from public spaces of monuments to Dmitry Manuilsky, Mykhailo Hlynka, Anna Akhmatova, and Mikhail Bulgakov…," Kyiv City Council press service said.

In March, a petition on Kyiv City Council website calling for the preservation of the capital's monuments to Mykhailo Hlynka, Anna Akhmatova, and Mikhail Bulgakov failed to garner the number of votes required for consideration.

Tags: #kyiv #monument

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