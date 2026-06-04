One killed, five wounded in enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

One person was killed and five were wounded as a result of approximately 50 Russian shelling attacks on settlements in the region, according to Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"In Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrivka were targeted… A 73-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were injured. They will be treated at home. In Synelnykivsky district, the Russians struck Slovianska, Vasylkivska, Shakhtarska, and Mykolaivska communities… a 73-year-old woman was killed. A 26-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition. A 38-year-old man is in moderate condition. The enemy struck Hrushevsky and Apostolivsky communities in Kryvy Rih region… a 60-year-old woman was wounded. She is in the hospital in moderate condition," he said on Telegram.

Hanzha reported extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. According to him, fires broke out in Dniprovsky district, in Slobozhanska and Petrykivska communities, due to enemy shelling. "The fire that broke out in the building of a logistics company has been extinguished," he added.