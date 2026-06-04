Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:35 04.06.2026

URCS distributes over 12,500 humanitarian aid kits to residents of frontline regions

1 min read
URCS distributes over 12,500 humanitarian aid kits to residents of frontline regions
Photo: Red Cross Society

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has distributed more than 12,500 humanitarian aid kits to families in frontline regions.

Residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions received 5,500 hygiene kits, 2,000 emergency kits, and over 5,000 packs of adult diapers. The kits contain essential items for daily use and help meet the basic needs of people in difficult circumstances.

The aid was distributed to families of internally displaced persons, women and families in need of additional humanitarian support, and people with disabilities.

The delivery of humanitarian aid was organized by the URCS as part of the Humanitarian Aid and Support for the Expansion of Women’s Economic Rights in Ukraine program, which the organization implements in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross (Österreichisches Rotes Kreuz) with support from NACHBAR IN NOT and the Austrian Development Agency.

Tags: #urcs #humanitarian_aid

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