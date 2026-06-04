Ministry of Defense extends deadlines for submitting documents to military universities and colleges

Applicants to military universities and colleges have received additional time to submit their documents – the deadlines have been extended by one month until July 1, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"This decision was made so that under the conditions of martial law, more citizens of Ukraine could enroll in studies, and the competitive selection process would be conducted as organized as possible. The updated deadlines for submitting documents apply to higher military educational institutions (VVEZ), military educational subdivisions of higher education institutions (VNP ZVO), and institutions of professional pre-higher military education (ZFPVO)," the report says.

Applicants who plan to obtain an educational-professional degree of professional junior bachelor or bachelor (master of veterinary medicine) on the basis of complete general secondary education must submit an application (report), with the registration and sending of documents from the TCC and SP (Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support), personnel services of military units, institutions, and organizations to the admissions committees by July 1.

The acceptance of applications directly from applicants and the processing of documents by the admissions committees of VVEZ, VNP ZVO, and ZFPVO is carried out until July 20.

Entrance examinations and competitive selection will be conducted in the period from July 20 to July 30. Fulfillment of enrollment requirements and cancellation of registered applications in electronic accounts (if available) will take place until 15:00 on July 31.

Enrollment of applicants for studies will take place until August 1.

"The updated schedule for submitting documents will help applicants prepare in time and complete the subsequent stages of the admissions campaign," the Ministry of Defense said.

The website of the Ministry of Defense has also published a Directory for Applicants in 2026 with a list of training areas and the admission algorithm for military colleges, higher military educational institutions, and military educational subdivisions of higher education institutions.