Interfax-Ukraine
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15:35 04.06.2026

Hungary education agreements bring nothing new for Ukraine – Lisovyi

2 min read
Hungary education agreements bring nothing new for Ukraine – Lisovyi

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi saod that there is a positive dialogue with the Government of Hungary and good results from the agreements on educational matters.

"We highly value the change in the political rhetoric of the Hungarian government, appreciate the contact in which the negotiations were held, and the fact that they are ready to support Ukraine on its path to the EU… We are recording a good result of our agreements. For Ukraine, this means nothing new. Our principles remain the same. We support national communities, the development of their culture, their education, and the possibilities for their self-realization in our country, using the languages of national communities as well," Lisovyi told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine regarding what the agreements reached with Hungary in the field of education mean for Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine is multinational and is interested in ensuring that all citizens have the most comfortable conditions while remaining in the country.

"We ensure the functioning of schools; Ukraine funds schools with Hungarian, Romanian, Polish, Slovak, Bulgarian languages of instruction, and many others, publishes textbooks, and will preserve and expand these opportunities," he said.

Lisovyi said that there is fundamentally nothing new for Ukraine in the results of the agreements – the country will facilitate the development of the culture, language, and education of national communities, particularly the Hungarian one.

As reported, Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Magyar stated that within three weeks, it was possible to reach a comprehensive agreement with Ukraine on expanding the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the 100,000-strong Hungarian minority, something his predecessor Viktor Orban could not achieve in 10 years. According to him, Ukraine has agreed to restore the school system for national minorities, as well as to expand the use of the Hungarian language in education.

Tags: #hungary #education #lisovyi

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