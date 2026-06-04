USF units hit Russian ship, Pantsir-S1 and other targets

Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) units have hit a Svetlyak-class ship, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun-missile system, an RSBN-4N short-range radio navigation system, logistics facilities, and other enemy targets, the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces reported on its Telegram channel.

"In temporarily occupied Crimea, operators of the 1st Separate Center hit a Project 10410 Svetlyak border patrol ship, which is used for coastal patrolling and maritime situational control tasks," the report on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, in the Kherson region, operators of the 1st Separate Center destroyed a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun-missile system, one of the key elements of the enemy’s air defense.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, operators of the 1st Separate Center hit an RSBN-4N short-range radio navigation system, which provides navigation for enemy aviation. Furthermore, operators of the 413th Raid Regiment hit locomotives used to support enemy military logistics.

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 20th Separate K-2 Brigade hit transformers involved in supporting enemy military infrastructure, while operators of the 1st Separate Center hit fuel and lubricant tankers.

"The operations were conducted in cooperation with the Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces group," the report notes.