Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:22 04.06.2026

Swedish court arrests vessel CAFFA over Ukrainian goods from occupied territories – Prosecutor General

2 min read
Swedish court arrests vessel CAFFA over Ukrainian goods from occupied territories – Prosecutor General

At the request of the Ukrainian prosecution, a court in Sweden has approved the arrest of the vessel CAFFA, which may have been involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian products from the temporarily occupied territory, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has reported.

On his Telegram channel on Thursday, he noted that this is the first case where a foreign court has approved the arrest of a vessel at the request of the Ukrainian prosecution for international legal assistance.

"According to the investigation, CAFFA systematically violated the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine with the aim of causing harm to the interests of the state," Kravchenko informed.

According to him, a false registration scheme was used to conceal the illegal activity: in international databases, the vessel is designated as "Guinea False".

The Prosecutor General reminded that on March 12, 2026, the Prosecutor General’s Office turned to the Ministry of Justice of the Kingdom of Sweden with a request for international legal assistance. The Ukrainian side requested to conduct a search of the vessel, interrogate the captain and crew members, as well as place an arrest on CAFFA.

"The Swedish competent authorities promptly began executing the request. As early as the week following its receipt, a search of the vessel was conducted and witnesses were interrogated. Today, this process received an important procedural continuation. The court approved the arrest of the vessel," the Prosecutor General summarized.

He added that this case is a clear signal that "no manipulations with flags, routes, or registration will help evade responsibility".

Tags: #caffa #sweden #arrests

MORE ABOUT

19:43 29.05.2026
World Bank to provide EUR 236 mln loan to Ukraine under Swedish guarantee

World Bank to provide EUR 236 mln loan to Ukraine under Swedish guarantee

21:22 28.05.2026
Ukraine plans to purchase up to 20 Swedish Gripen fighters

Ukraine plans to purchase up to 20 Swedish Gripen fighters

15:34 28.05.2026
Sweden to transfer 16 JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft to Ukraine in early 2027, another 22 new E models by 2030

Sweden to transfer 16 JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft to Ukraine in early 2027, another 22 new E models by 2030

12:47 28.05.2026
Zelenskyy in Sweden: preparing 'strong step' regarding Gripen fighters

Zelenskyy in Sweden: preparing 'strong step' regarding Gripen fighters

20:42 19.05.2026
Ukrainian FM to visit Sweden on May 20-21, attend informal Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Ukrainian FM to visit Sweden on May 20-21, attend informal Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

18:25 15.05.2026
Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held as informal dinner on May 21

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held as informal dinner on May 21

15:38 08.05.2026
Fedorov hopes for 'good news' regarding Gripen procurement in few months

Fedorov hopes for 'good news' regarding Gripen procurement in few months

20:59 28.04.2026
New Business Sweden office opens in Kyiv – embassy

New Business Sweden office opens in Kyiv – embassy

14:15 23.04.2026
Zelenskyy plans to discuss air defense system creation with Sweden

Zelenskyy plans to discuss air defense system creation with Sweden

14:29 17.04.2026
Zelenskyy and King of Sweden honor memory of fallen warriors

Zelenskyy and King of Sweden honor memory of fallen warriors

HOT NEWS

Lisovyi: Education Ministry categorically against dropping math as compulsory NMT subject

Poland restricts air traffic on border with Belarus and Ukraine

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region kills 3, injures 21 over past day

At least 3 people killed, others wounded in occupiers' attacks on Kramatorsk – administration

Ukraine spends $45-50 bln per year on weapons production – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ministry of Defense extends deadlines for submitting documents to military universities and colleges

All-Ukrainian competition for Defense of Ukraine training centers to be held – Lisovyi

Hungary education agreements bring nothing new for Ukraine – Lisovyi

Lisovyi: Education Ministry categorically against dropping math as compulsory NMT subject

USF units hit Russian ship, Pantsir-S1 and other targets

Many ideas regarding future asylum provision for Ukrainian refugees in EU – Cyprus deputy minister

Poland restricts air traffic on border with Belarus and Ukraine

Interceptor drones already destroying majority of Russian air attack weapons – Syrsky

SBU, SBI detain former UZ employee who guarded Russian military trains during occupation of Kherson

Government initiates amendments to narcotics and precursors law

AD
AD