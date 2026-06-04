Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:46 04.06.2026

Poland restricts air traffic on border with Belarus and Ukraine

1 min read
Poland restricts air traffic on border with Belarus and Ukraine

In the eastern part of Poland along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine, air traffic restrictions are being introduced, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) has reported.

"At the request of @DowOperSZ, due to the need to ensure the security of the state, from June 10, 2026, to September 9, 2026, a restriction on air traffic will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland in the form of the restricted area EP R131," the statement says.

According to the schedules presented by PANSA, the restriction zone covers the border with Belarus and Ukraine along its entire length.

The agency specifies that the restrictions do not apply to passenger aviation flights at an altitude of over three kilometers.

Tags: #border #belarus #poland

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