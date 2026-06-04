SBU, SBI detain former UZ employee who guarded Russian military trains during occupation of Kherson

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have detained a former employee of the motorized security detachment of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), who collaborated with Russia after the capture of Kherson, according to the SBU website on Thursday.

"The suspect guarded Russian military trains that transported weapons, ammunition, and gear for Russian troops on the frontline. Following the liberation of Kherson, Russian occupation forces abandoned their accomplice in the city and fled to the left bank of the region. Attempting to evade justice, the suspect hid in southern Ukraine in rented apartments, changing his addresses regularly. It has been established that the man left his residence only in case of extreme necessity and did not contact anyone most of the time," the statement says.

SBU employees tracked down the perpetrator and detained him at the end of May 2026. Prior to this, in 2025, he was notified of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody.