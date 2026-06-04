Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:41 04.06.2026

Government initiates amendments to narcotics and precursors law

1 min read
Government initiates amendments to narcotics and precursors law

The Cabinet of Ministers is initiating amendments to the law on narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

As reported by Government Representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on his Telegram channel, the government has registered the corresponding bill No. 15287.

According to the report, the bill proposes, in particular, to supplement the current regulatory framework with the terms "new psychoactive substance" and "early warning system for new psychoactive substances". It also aims to define the powers of the central executive body responsible for shaping state policy in the area of the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychoactive substances, their analogues and precursors, as well as countering their illicit trafficking, regarding the organization of the early warning system for new psychoactive substances.

Tags: #drugs #law

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