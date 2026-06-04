Ambassador of Ukraine to Belgium hands over copies of credentials to Luxembourg Foreign Ministry representative

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Belgium Yaroslav Melnyk on Wednesday handed over copies of his credentials to Olivier Baldauff, Head of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defense, Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg.

As reported on the embassy’s Facebook page, the parties discussed the main priorities of bilateral cooperation, in particular, the further involvement of military, financial, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, support for the Ukrainian military, as well as Luxembourg’s participation in strengthening Ukraine’s economic resilience and its future reconstruction.

The presentation of copies of credentials signifies the official confirmation of the newly appointed ambassador’s arrival in the host country and readiness to begin fulfilling diplomatic duties.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Melnyk as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg concurrently on April 26.