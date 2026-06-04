Interfax-Ukraine
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13:19 04.06.2026

SBI operates optimized mechanism for returning to duty after AWOL: over 1,700 servicemen and their representatives applied in month

2 min read
SBI operates optimized mechanism for returning to duty after AWOL: over 1,700 servicemen and their representatives applied in month
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has introduced an internal mechanism to facilitate the return to duty of servicemen who have committed AWOL (unauthorized leave from a unit): the procedure for the legal closure of criminal proceedings has been optimized.

The Bureau’s statement on its website on Thursday notes that for servicemen absent without leave who are ready to return to duty, a special internal mechanism has been introduced in the SBI since May this year, which allows investigators to promptly perform the entire complex of procedural actions to prepare for the closure of criminal proceedings under Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized leave from a military unit or place of service) and Article 408 (desertion).

"This algorithm allows servicemen who went AWOL under the pressure of circumstances to quickly pass through all organizational stages and return to their brothers-in-arms as promptly as possible," the statement says.

The SBI notes that in just one month of this algorithm’s operation, more than 1,700 requests were received from servicemen and their representatives.

"Most of the requests were received via the telephone hotline, by mail, or through the corresponding request form on the SBI website. All requests received by the Bureau are already at various stages of processing," the agency specifies.

"Some are afraid of liability, some do not know where to start, and some are convinced that after returning only punishment and endless bureaucracy await them. In reality, this is not the case. If you are ready to return to duty, the state gives you such an opportunity," the SBI explains.

That is, as the Bureau notes, the task of investigators in this process is not to create additional problems, but to help pass through the procedure provided for by law, sort out the documents, and return to service as quickly as possible.

"If you are AWOL and want to return to service, contact the SBI. You will be explained the procedure of actions, provided with the necessary consultations, and helped to pass through all procedures provided for by law," the agency urges.

The statement provides telephone numbers and email addresses of the SBI territorial departments where servicemen absent without leave or their representatives can apply. Petitions can also be sent to the email [email protected].

Tags: #awol #sbi #servicemen

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