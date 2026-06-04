More than 10 European countries are asking the EU leadership to introduce additional restrictions on the entry of Russian tourists into the Schengen area, Politico reported on Thursday.

"Eleven European countries want Brussels to tighten access for Russian tourists to the Schengen area ahead of the summer holiday period," the report says.

The publication writes that ministers from a number of countries, including the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Finland, and Sweden, sent a corresponding letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

The call for a stricter visa policy comes against the backdrop of a "changed political situation" related, in particular, to the resignation of Viktor Orban from the post of Prime Minister of Hungary.

According to Politico’s interlocutors, the ministers who signed the letter intend to raise this issue at a meeting of EU home affairs and justice ministers to assess whether their proposals have enough support for further consideration. Sources noted that if there is sufficient support, the initiative could be considered on an "expedited basis."

At the same time, another source from a country that did not sign the letter urged colleagues to "be a little more careful" with tightening visa policy.

This is reported with reference to Politico, in particular, by British analyst and columnist Brian McDonald on the X network.