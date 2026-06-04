MPs Zhelezniak and Khlapuk file application with NABU on alleged criminal offenses by GTSOU officials

People’s Deputies Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Maksym Khlapuk (Holos faction) have filed an application with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) regarding criminal offenses committed by officials of LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) during the procurement of concrete lego blocks to protect critical infrastructure.

Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Officials of the state enterprise decided it was normal to procure concrete lego blocks for the protection of gas transmission facilities not directly from the manufacturer, but through shell companies. Of course, with a 100% margin," he wrote.

According to the MP, the company has already lost UAH 70 million on executed contracts, but some are still in progress. In total, the overpayment could reach at least UAH 150 million on the protection of gas infrastructure.

He said that GTSOU procures concrete lego blocks to protect critical infrastructure at tenders that are most often won by three companies: Building Group-A, HP Skhid-Agro, and A-Prom.

"And then everything is very simple. The company takes the blocks from a real plant and sells them to the state almost twice as expensive," Zhelezniak noted.

He cited an example where HP Skhid-Agro buys blocks for UAH 7,000 and sells them to GTSOU for UAH 14,000 per block, or when GTSOU buys a block from Building Group-A for almost UAH 12,000, which costs about UAH 6,000 at the plant.

"That is, the scheme is standard: the plant produces → the shell company resells → the state pays twice as much," the MP claims.

As he explained, the blocks can travel directly from the factory, although in the documents the companies indicate either themselves or a related company as the manufacturer.

"Which is not surprising. These ‘concrete giants’ have no production, no warehouses, and no normal staff," Zhelezniak added.

According to his information, Oleh Doronin, director for security of the state enterprise, was responsible for procurement for protective structures at GTSOU, while all three winning firms are connected to his family. This connection is visible through the company that the intermediaries indicated in their applications as the alleged manufacturer of the blocks.

"There is still a chance to stop the procurement and save at least UAH 80 million for energy protection," the MP expressed conviction.

In turn, as evidenced by NABU’s official response to Zhelezniak, which he published on the Telegram channel, the anti-corruption body has already started a pre-trial investigation in the relevant criminal proceedings on the grounds of a criminal offense.