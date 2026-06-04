Interfax-Ukraine
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13:11 04.06.2026

Case of detective Husarov closed due to statute of limitations – PGO

2 min read
Case of detective Husarov closed due to statute of limitations – PGO
Photo: https://t.me/suspilnenews

The case of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detective Viktor Husarov was closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, and the prosecution did not drop the charges in this criminal proceeding, Maryana Hayovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the information policy and communications department of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The prosecution did not drop the charges in this criminal proceeding. On the contrary, the suspect admitted his guilt in committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and consented to be released from criminal liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, which is not an acquitting circumstance," the department head noted.

She pointed out that the court closed the case not because of the absence of a crime, not because the prosecution dropped the charges, and not because of a lack of proof regarding unauthorized actions with information. "The court’s decision was made due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, after the individual admitted his guilt," Hayovska-Kovbasiuk emphasized.

According to her, the investigation established that the suspect passed information about Ukrainian citizens obtained using Ministry of Internal Affairs databases.

The department head noted that regarding the circumstances of the information transfer by the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detective to his former colleague – a law enforcement officer who left for the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in February 2014 – the investigation also checked a version regarding possible high treason.

"This version was the subject of a procedural assessment, but sufficient evidence of intent to transfer the specified information specifically to a representative of Russia was not established. In this regard, the prosecutor made a decision provided for by law to close the proceedings in this part," she explained.

Hayovska-Kovbasiuk added: "This in no way refutes the established fact of a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is precisely in this part that the individual admitted his guilt."

Tags: #pgo #court #nabu

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