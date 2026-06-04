Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 04.06.2026

USF units destroy over 100,000 Russian servicemen in year — commander

2 min read
USF units destroy over 100,000 Russian servicemen in year — commander

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed over 100,000 Russian servicemen in the year since their creation, USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said.

"Today, June 4, 2026, 358 days from the date of the formation’s creation (June 11, 2025), the Birds have crossed the mark of 100,000 enemy personnel in confirmed killed and wounded (verified in the Delta military awareness system, which stores information and evidence on each mission)," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He noted that this figure covers enemy personnel only, and that in total over the year the USF have destroyed over 350,000 targets."The USF formation was created on June 11, 2025 by the first signed order of the newly appointed USF commander, comprising 12 units. 350,000 verified unique enemy targets destroyed/struck, 1.65 million combat missions carried out (around 5,000 sorties daily). Among sensitive targets: 248 air defense systems, 817 tanks, 1,379 APCs, IFVs and armored vehicles, 4,890 artillery pieces, 342 self-propelled artillery systems, 281 MLRS, 26,430 logistics vehicles, 29,903 reconnaissance UAVs, 7,633 Shaheds and Herbers, 13 aircraft and helicopters, 10,848 drone launch positions, 100,082 personnel and much other scrap," the commander wrote.

He said the USF plan to destroy 650,000 targets in the coming year, including 200,000 Russian servicemen. "In a week — a year has flown by. The formation’s plan for the next year — 200,000 personnel / 650,000 targets. Gentlemen, congratulations and thank you for the powerful result. Every third enemy personnel and every third enemy target were taken out by the USF," Brovdi said.

Tags: #brovdi_madyar #usf #occupiers

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