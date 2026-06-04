Interfax-Ukraine
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12:18 04.06.2026

Zelenskyy signs law regulating military farewell ceremony

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law regulating military farewell ceremony

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the military farewell ceremony.

According to the Verkhovna Rada website, the law (reg. No. 15029) on amendments to the law "On the Garrison and Guard Service Charter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" signed by the president was returned to parliament on Thursday.

The law regulates the rendering of military honors to soldiers who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and have been declared deceased by a court.

Under the law, one of the main elements of the military funeral ceremony is the presentation of the State Flag of Ukraine to the relatives of the fallen or deceased person, as a symbol of the state which that person faithfully served until the end.

The document establishes the procedure for conducting a military farewell ceremony for fallen defenders whose traditional burial is impossible due to the absence of a body, remains or ashes. The law stipulates that a cenotaph may be erected on cemetery grounds — a symbolic memorial structure to preserve the family and public memory of a deceased person at a location where their body, remains or ashes are absent. The law establishes the procedure for rendering military honors to such persons, including the presentation of the State Flag of Ukraine to relatives.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on May 14.

Tags: #zelenskyy #farewell #law

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