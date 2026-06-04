Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:04 04.06.2026

Man attempts to rob museum train in Kyiv: breaks window and changes into railway worker uniform

1 min read
Man attempts to rob museum train in Kyiv: breaks window and changes into railway worker uniform

Kyiv police have served a suspicion notice to a repeat offender who attempted to steal exhibits from a museum train at the Central Railway Station, breaking a train window and changing into a railway worker’s uniform.

"The perpetrator used a stone to break the window of a railway carriage, opened the vestibule door and entered one of the carriages of the museum train. Inside, he damaged a display case and took museum exhibits — a railway worker’s uniform, specifically a jacket and trousers, which he put on," Kyiv police said on Telegram on Thursday.

After the incident, the perpetrator was spotted by a station employee who alerted police. Within minutes they found the suspect on the railway tracks and detained him.

Police said the detained man is 51 years old and has previously been convicted on multiple occasions and served lengthy prison sentences, including for murder, rape and property crimes.

Tags: #kyiv #train #museum #theft

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