Interfax-Ukraine
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11:31 04.06.2026

Ukrainian law enforcement investigates over 6,000 criminal proceedings into Russian crimes against children — prosecutor general's office

1 min read
Ukrainian law enforcement investigates over 6,000 criminal proceedings into Russian crimes against children — prosecutor general's office

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are investigating over 6,000 criminal proceedings into crimes against children and in the field of child protection committed as a result of Russian aggression, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

"Suspicion notices have been served to 234 Russian servicemen and other involved persons. Indictments have been sent to court against 108 persons. Verdicts have already been handed down. But this is not enough. Because our task is to identify every single one. Everyone who pressed the missile launch button. Everyone who gave the order. Everyone who planned these strikes and reported on their execution. There is no statute of limitations for such crimes," the prosecutor’s office said.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russians have killed 707 Ukrainian children and wounded 2,548.

"June 4 is a day of remembrance. And a day of reminder to Russia: every killed Ukrainian child has a name. And every Russian criminal involved in their death also has a name. Our duty is to ensure that a verdict stands between these two names," the prosecutor’s office said.

Tags: #crimes #pgo #day_of_remembrance_of_child_victims_of_aggression

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