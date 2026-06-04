Russian UAV attacks Sumyoblenerho vehicle, consumers without power in 6 regions due to shelling

Russia continues attacks not only on energy infrastructure but also on energy workers, and on the morning of June 4 an enemy UAV attacked a company vehicle of Sumyoblenerho JSC in the Sumy region, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"As a result, a company employee was wounded. The victim was taken to hospital and is receiving all necessary medical assistance," the ministry said.

In addition, according to the ministry, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions remain temporarily without power as a result of hostilities and strikes on energy facilities.

Restoration work is currently ongoing around the clock.

The Ministry of Energy called on consumers to shift active energy consumption on Thursday to daytime hours — from 10:00 to 16:00 — and to use electricity sparingly during evening hours from 18:00 to 22:00 where possible.