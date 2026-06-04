Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of Aggression: Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Thursday, June 4, marks the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. More than 700 children have been killed in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This day honors children who have suffered from war and violence. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians. Every death is a child robbed of their future. Russia must be held accountable for these crimes," the president wrote on Telegram.

As stated in the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the day of remembrance, "as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, at least 707 Ukrainian children have been killed, 2,548 wounded and 2,317 are considered missing. Over 20,000 Ukrainian children have been illegally deported or forcibly transferred by Russia. Only 2,212 children have been returned home. These figures are not final, as active hostilities and the temporary occupation of part of Ukraine’s territory make it impossible to establish the full scale of Russia’s crimes against Ukrainian children."

Russia continues to grossly violate international humanitarian law and international human rights law, the Foreign Ministry stressed. Its armed forces systematically attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, hospitals and energy facilities. Millions of Ukrainian children have been forced to leave their homes, lost access to safe education, medical care, a stable family environment and a normal childhood.