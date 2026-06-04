Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:41 04.06.2026

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region kills 3, injures 21 over past day

1 min read
Russian shelling of Kharkiv region kills 3, injures 21 over past day
Photo: https://t.me/synegubov

Over the past day, the Russia launched strikes with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and various types of drones on Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region, resulting in deaths and injuries, including among children, Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, has said.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 52-year-old woman was killed, and men aged 66, 53, 18, 68, 49 and women aged 58, 75, 48 were injured; in the village of Rokytne of the Novovodolazha community, men aged 29 and 65 were killed, and men aged 68, 43, 21, 40, a 17-year-old boy, and women aged 50, 65, 49, 62 were injured; in the village of Vinnytski Ivany of the Bohodukhiv community, a 49-year-old woman was injured; in the city of Chuhuiv, a 43-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl were injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #shellings #kharkiv #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

11:27 04.06.2026
Russian UAV attacks Sumyoblenerho vehicle, consumers without power in 6 regions due to shelling

Russian UAV attacks Sumyoblenerho vehicle, consumers without power in 6 regions due to shelling

11:00 04.06.2026
Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of Aggression: Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Child Victims of Aggression: Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians

10:17 04.06.2026
Five killed, 11 wounded in Russian strikes on Donetsk region — National Police

Five killed, 11 wounded in Russian strikes on Donetsk region — National Police

10:00 04.06.2026
Russian shelling kills woman in Kherson region — official

Russian shelling kills woman in Kherson region — official

09:58 04.06.2026
Russian drone strike injures boy in Kherson — prosecutor's office

Russian drone strike injures boy in Kherson — prosecutor's office

09:24 04.06.2026
Russia attempts drone attack on Poltava region, air defense neutralizes targets

Russia attempts drone attack on Poltava region, air defense neutralizes targets

09:23 04.06.2026
One killed, 4 wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhia region

One killed, 4 wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhia region

09:18 04.06.2026
Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Odesa region with drones

Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Odesa region with drones

09:26 03.06.2026
One man killed, 18 wounded including 4 children in Russian attacks in Sumy region over day — police

One man killed, 18 wounded including 4 children in Russian attacks in Sumy region over day — police

13:55 02.06.2026
Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

HOT NEWS

At least 3 people killed, others wounded in occupiers' attacks on Kramatorsk – administration

Ukraine spends $45-50 bln per year on weapons production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine must pay for contract to receive Patriot systems from USA before 2030 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expects Patriot supply contract finalized within week

Zelenskyy reports strikes on St. Petersburg oil terminal and Kronstadt base in Russia

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs law regulating military farewell ceremony

Man attempts to rob museum train in Kyiv: breaks window and changes into railway worker uniform

Ukrainian law enforcement investigates over 6,000 criminal proceedings into Russian crimes against children — prosecutor general's office

Hungary lifts 17-month veto on Ukraine's EU membership bid – media

Cyprus EU presidency prepares to open first cluster of Ukraine accession talks

Ukraine downs 264 of 293 enemy targets, ballistic missile and 24 attack drones hit 11 locations

Russia loses 1,300 troops and 399 vehicles and special equipment in one day — General Staff

Rubio: Conflict in Ukraine threatens to escalate

Russians use banned phosphorus munitions in Kostiantynivka – police

Exhibition featuring Intelligence Agency's personnel presented at Security Architecture forum

AD
AD