Russian shelling of Kharkiv region kills 3, injures 21 over past day

Photo: https://t.me/synegubov

Over the past day, the Russia launched strikes with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and various types of drones on Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region, resulting in deaths and injuries, including among children, Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, has said.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 52-year-old woman was killed, and men aged 66, 53, 18, 68, 49 and women aged 58, 75, 48 were injured; in the village of Rokytne of the Novovodolazha community, men aged 29 and 65 were killed, and men aged 68, 43, 21, 40, a 17-year-old boy, and women aged 50, 65, 49, 62 were injured; in the village of Vinnytski Ivany of the Bohodukhiv community, a 49-year-old woman was injured; in the city of Chuhuiv, a 43-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl were injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.