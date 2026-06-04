Interfax-Ukraine
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10:17 04.06.2026

Five killed, 11 wounded in Russian strikes on Donetsk region — National Police

1 min read
Five killed, 11 wounded in Russian strikes on Donetsk region — National Police

Five people were killed and 11 wounded in Russian strikes on the Donetsk region, the National Police of Ukraine press service said.

"Seven settlements came under fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, the urban-type settlement of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka and the village of Kurytsyne. 42 civilian facilities were damaged, including 16 residential buildings," the statement on Telegram said.

Russians attacked Kramatorsk with two KAB-250 bombs and four drones, killing three civilians and wounding four more. Eight apartment buildings, a business, a medical facility and 10 vehicles were damaged.

Russian forces struck Druzhkivka with five guided aerial bombs and five drones, killing two people and wounding three. Six apartment buildings, a private house, an administrative building, an outbuilding, an evacuation vehicle and an ambulance were damaged.

Two more people were wounded in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

Sloviansk sustained five strikes, predominantly by drones — one civilian was wounded and a private house, a non-residential premises and a civilian vehicle were damaged.

Tags: #national_police #donetsk_region #russian_attack

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