Russian drone strike injures boy in Kherson — prosecutor's office

Russa attacked Kherson with a UAV on Thursday, June 4, the Kherson regional prosecutor’s office has said.

"According to the investigation, on June 4, 2026 at around 07:40, Russian forces attacked a residential building in Kherson with a UAV. A 12-year-old boy was wounded as a result of the strike," the statement on Telegram said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the procedural supervision of the Kherson district prosecutor’s office into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors together with police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document another war crime committed by Russian forces.