Cyprus EU presidency prepares to open first cluster of Ukraine accession talks

The Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) has begun preparations for the official opening of the First Cluster in the accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova.

The Cyprus Presidency announced this on Wednesday in Brussels on its social media page.

"This marks a significant milestone in their European integration path and sends a strong message of EU unity and determination. In the coming days, we will continue working dedicatefully towards finalizing the discussions in the Council for the formal opening of the cluster," the statement read.

According to the report, "the Cyprus Presidency, guided by a merit-based approach, is delivering on enlargement, which is a strategic priority and one of the European Union’s most transformative policies."

Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, considers this step toward preparing for the official opening of Cluster 1 as bringing Ukraine closer to a common European future.

"Grateful to the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU for dedicated efforts to advance the preparations for the opening of Cluster 1 in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations and for unwavering support for our European aspirations," he wrote on social platform X.

"We highly value the Presidency’s leadership & commitment to moving this process forward. At the same time, Ukraine remains fully dedicated to advancing reforms on its path toward the EU. The future of the EU is stronger with Ukraine on board, and we look forward to continuing our joint work in the days ahead," Kachka said.