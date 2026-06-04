09:24 04.06.2026
Russia attempts drone attack on Poltava region, air defense neutralizes targets
Russian forces carried out a drone attack on the Poltava region, RMA head Vitaliy Dyakivnych said.
"Last night, enemy UAVs attempted to attack the Poltava district. Air defense forces were active. Most targets were shot down," he wrote on Telegram.
However, according to him, one drone fell in an open area.
The blast wave damaged seven vehicles. No reports of casualties were received by emergency services.