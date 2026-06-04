Interfax-Ukraine
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09:21 04.06.2026

Ukraine downs 264 of 293 enemy targets, ballistic missile and 24 attack drones hit 11 locations

1 min read
Ukraine downs 264 of 293 enemy targets, ballistic missile and 24 attack drones hit 11 locations

Ukraine’s defense forces neutralized 264 enemy targets on the night of Thursday, with a ballistic missile and 24 attack drones hitting 11 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 264 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total on the night of June 4 (from 18:00 on June 3), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, Russia, and 293 attack UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas types, Banderol loitering munitions and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

A ballistic missile and 24 attack UAVs were recorded as hitting 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs fell at 12 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace, the command added.

Tags: #air_defense #targets

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