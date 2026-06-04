Russia loses 1,300 troops and 399 vehicles and special equipment in one day — General Staff

Defense forces eliminated 1,300 occupants, four tanks, 75 artillery systems, three armored vehicles, 2,111 UAVs, and 399 vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.06.2026 are approximately: personnel — around 1,369,340 (+1,300), tanks — 11,978 (+4), combat armored vehicles — 24,676 (+3), artillery systems — 43,247 (+75), MLRS — 1,830 (+4), air defense systems — 1,403 (+0), aircraft — 436 (+0), helicopters — 353 (+0), ground robotic systems — 1,562 (+14), operational-tactical UAVs — 327,726 (+2,111), cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0), vessels/boats — 33 (+0), submarines — 2 (+0), vehicles and fuel trucks — 102,971 (+396), special equipment — 4,248 (+3)," the statement said.

Data are being updated.