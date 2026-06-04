Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Odesa region with drones

Photo: https://t.me/odeskaODA

Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Odesa region with drones, Regional Military Administreation head Oleh Kiper has said.

"Last night the enemy once again attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

A warehouse and equipment were damaged in the attack. A fire that broke out was promptly extinguished by rescuers.

There were no casualties.