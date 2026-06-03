Rubio: Conflict in Ukraine threatens to escalate

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that the war against Ukraine has no purely military solution; however, the United States is currently concerned about yet another escalation of the conflict.

During a hearing in the U.S. Congress, Rubio said that at present, in his opinion, the conflict in Ukraine is at risk of escalating, as they are seeing powerful strikes deep inside the country.

Rubio reiterated that the conflict has reached an impasse and can only be resolved through diplomatic means.

The U.S. Secretary of State added that neither side, especially Russia, has shown a willingness to make concessions to establish peace in Ukraine.