Interfax-Ukraine
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20:47 03.06.2026

Russians use banned phosphorus munitions in Kostiantynivka – police

1 min read
Russians use banned phosphorus munitions in Kostiantynivka – police

Aerial reconnaissance teams from the "Predator" brigade have documented yet another instance of the Russians using banned phosphorus munitions in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

"In a video filmed by a UAV operator with the call sign Aurora, dozens of burning pieces of phosphorus munitions can be seen falling on residential areas of the city," the police said on Telegram channel.

The police said that white phosphorus ignites upon contact with oxygen and burns at extremely high temperatures. It causes large-scale fires and poses a deadly danger to people.

Tags: #kostiantynivka #ammunitions #phosphorus

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