Interfax-Ukraine
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20:44 03.06.2026

Exhibition featuring Intelligence Agency's personnel presented at Security Architecture forum

2 min read
Exhibition featuring Intelligence Agency's personnel presented at Security Architecture forum
Photo: Valerie Proschenko

The photo exhibition "Atlas of Shadows," featuring special forces personnel from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine who operate in the most challenging areas of the Russia-Ukraine war, was presented at the Security Architecture forum.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the presentation of the exhibition, featuring previously unpublished materials from special operations, took place with the participation of representatives from the Main Intelligence Agency.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin said the idea behind the exhibition is to document the war for Ukraine's freedom as the result of active operations. According to him, the exhibition includes works that document the preparation and execution of missions on land, at sea, and in the air; the combat camaraderie of the Intelligence Agency's soldiers; the interaction between humans and technology; the tension of anticipation; fatigue after battle; and moments of silence and remembrance.

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Yerin also said Atlas of Shadows offers the opportunity to "feel the texture, temperature, and rhythm of the Intelligence Agency's special operations."

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"Through images of the Intelligence Agency's special forces, Atlas of Shadows demonstrates the strength and agency of Ukraine, which fights, learns, adapts, invents and implements military technologies, refines its asymmetric combat skills, influences the course of the war, and changes the world by shaping a new security reality," he said.

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According to the organizers, the exhibition serves as a reminder that behind every operation, every thwarted plan of the aggressor, and every liberated meter of territory, there are real people.

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Tags: #exhibition #intelligence

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