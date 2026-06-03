Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 03.06.2026

The URC and the IDP Council under the Kyiv City State Administration have signed a memorandum of cooperation

1 min read
The URC and the IDP Council under the Kyiv City State Administration have signed a memorandum of cooperation

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URC) and the Council on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) under the Kyiv City Military Administration have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

“Under the memorandum, the parties will hold working meetings and consultations, exchange information, develop joint action plans, methodological and informational materials, and implement other agreed initiatives aimed at supporting people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the war,” URC announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

The partnership is intended to intence support for internally displaced persons and to help them adapt and integrate into communities in the capital.

 

Tags: #urcs #memorandum

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