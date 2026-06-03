Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:42 03.06.2026

Rutte: Russian attacks show Russians have no intention of stopping aggression

1 min read
Rutte: Russian attacks show Russians have no intention of stopping aggression

Russia shows no signs that it intends to halt its aggression, as evidenced by Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Rutte said the Russians are showing no signs of stopping. This is evidenced by the most brutal attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Even more civilians have been killed, so many have been wounded, and so much damage has been done, he added.

Rutte said Ukraine truly seeks peace, and NATO is fully aware of the need to continue its support.

The Alliance's Secretary General said that is precisely why he is today in Kyiv, together with all 32 NATO allies. This is a strong sign of NATO's unwavering commitment to their partnership and their steadfast support for Ukraine.

He said he discussed with Zelenskyy the challenges facing Ukraine and the situation on the front lines.

Rutte saidallies and partners have already allocated nearly $60 billion to Ukraine through the PURL, and this support will continue.

Tags: #russia #attacks #nato

MORE ABOUT

19:09 03.06.2026
Rutte: Ukraine makes such progress that Putin can only hold May 9 parade based on Zelenskyy's decree

Rutte: Ukraine makes such progress that Putin can only hold May 9 parade based on Zelenskyy's decree

14:21 03.06.2026
Zelenskyy and NATO North Atlantic Council delegation honor fallen Ukrainian warriors at Wall of Remembrance

Zelenskyy and NATO North Atlantic Council delegation honor fallen Ukrainian warriors at Wall of Remembrance

20:45 02.06.2026
We know from intelligence that massive strike could take place tonight – Zelenskyy

We know from intelligence that massive strike could take place tonight – Zelenskyy

08:43 02.06.2026
Russia loses 1,440 personnel, 519 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

Russia loses 1,440 personnel, 519 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

08:35 02.06.2026
Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

21:00 01.06.2026
Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

20:59 01.06.2026
Zelenskyy: We working to ensure another round of prisoner exchanges takes place soon

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure another round of prisoner exchanges takes place soon

20:56 01.06.2026
Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

20:12 01.06.2026
Sybiha: Aggressor with veto power on UN Security Council spells disaster for our entire security

Sybiha: Aggressor with veto power on UN Security Council spells disaster for our entire security

15:31 01.06.2026
Head of Rada foreign policy committee: Ukraine and Poland must counter Russian aggression, not politicize history

Head of Rada foreign policy committee: Ukraine and Poland must counter Russian aggression, not politicize history

HOT NEWS

At least 3 people killed, others wounded in occupiers' attacks on Kramatorsk – administration

Ukraine spends $45-50 bln per year on weapons production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine must pay for contract to receive Patriot systems from USA before 2030 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expects Patriot supply contract finalized within week

Zelenskyy reports strikes on St. Petersburg oil terminal and Kronstadt base in Russia

LATEST

The URC and the IDP Council under the Kyiv City State Administration have signed a memorandum of cooperation

Six countries confirm they will contribute to PURL – Zelenskyy

Defense Ministry approves Ukrainian-made Vepr robotic medevac for use on front lines

Third Army Corps attack Russian forces in Donetsk, Luhansk

Ukraine to send instructors to Baltic states, Romania – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Question is when Ukraine to be able to scale up its long-range strikes

Zelenskyy: We long waiting for US negotiating team to arrive

At least 3 people killed, others wounded in occupiers' attacks on Kramatorsk – administration

Ukraine spends $45-50 bln per year on weapons production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine must pay for contract to receive Patriot systems from USA before 2030 – Zelenskyy

AD
AD