Rutte: Russian attacks show Russians have no intention of stopping aggression

Russia shows no signs that it intends to halt its aggression, as evidenced by Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Rutte said the Russians are showing no signs of stopping. This is evidenced by the most brutal attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Even more civilians have been killed, so many have been wounded, and so much damage has been done, he added.

Rutte said Ukraine truly seeks peace, and NATO is fully aware of the need to continue its support.

The Alliance's Secretary General said that is precisely why he is today in Kyiv, together with all 32 NATO allies. This is a strong sign of NATO's unwavering commitment to their partnership and their steadfast support for Ukraine.

He said he discussed with Zelenskyy the challenges facing Ukraine and the situation on the front lines.

Rutte saidallies and partners have already allocated nearly $60 billion to Ukraine through the PURL, and this support will continue.