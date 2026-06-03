Third Army Corps attack Russian forces in Donetsk, Luhansk

Photo: https://www.youtube.com

As part of an operation to disrupt the enemy’s rear logistics, fighters from the Third Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Third Army Corps successfully struck Russian military trucks, minibuses ("Gazelles") and armored vehicles in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The Third Army Corps’ units are expanding the strike zone, reaching the enemy where just yesterday he felt safe, and striking cities that the occupiers considered deep rear areas!" – the corps said on social media.

The corps also published videos from the operations-the highway to Luhansk, the railway, downtown Donetsk, and "Donbas Arena."

On Tuesday, during a televised marathon, the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, said the Third Army Corps is increasing its control over enemy logistics in the eastern sector. Recently, the Third Assault Corps’ unmanned systems battalion reached Izvarine checkpoint-more than 205 kilometers deep into the occupied territory.

"We are returning to places we haven’t been since 2014. For now, this is an aerial return. But it will lead to us moving eastward on the ground as well," he said.