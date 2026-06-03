Six countries confirm they will contribute to PURL – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

On Wednesday, June 3, six countries confirmed they would make contributions to the PURL program; information regarding the amounts of these contributions is not public, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv.

"Overall, several countries have made decisions today. Six countries have confirmed that they will contribute to the PURL. We are very grateful to them. We will not say which ones. We will not disclose the amounts. This is not public information," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

The president also said Ukraine is working with France, Norway, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and other partners to develop European anti-ballistic capabilities.

In addition, he thanked all representatives of NATO countries for their presence in Ukraine today.

"The presence of all these countries sends a clear signal that Europe, the United States, Canada, and all our partners are united in supporting Ukraine and will compel Russia to end this senseless aggression," Zelenskyy said.