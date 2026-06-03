Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:13 03.06.2026

Defense Ministry approves Ukrainian-made Vepr robotic medevac for use on front lines

1 min read
Defense Ministry approves Ukrainian-made Vepr robotic medevac for use on front lines

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has officially cleared the Ukrainian-made Vepr robotic medevac for combat use. It is capable of evacuating two wounded patients simultaneously.

"Vepr can deliver ammunition and military equipment, evacuate people, clear mines, or operate as a kamikaze strike robot," the ministry said.

The system has been combat-tested—the first prototypes have been in service on the front lines since 2024—and has been upgraded—the platform has been refined and modernized to meet the current needs of the front. Vepr is capable of carrying approximately 350 kg of cargo with a range of 40 km and is equipped with cameras and multiple communication modes.

"Every month, the Ground robotic complex carry out up to 10,000 missions on the front lines, saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," the ministry emphasized.

Tags: #medevac #admission #robots

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