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19:09 03.06.2026

Rutte: Ukraine makes such progress that Putin can only hold May 9 parade based on Zelenskyy's decree

2 min read
Rutte: Ukraine makes such progress that Putin can only hold May 9 parade based on Zelenskyy's decree
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commenting on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, stated that Ukraine has now achieved such successes that the holding of the Russian parade on May 9 depends on a decision by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Rutte said Ukraine has now achieved such successes that Putin can organize a parade on May 9 only on the basis of an official decree from president Zelenskyy. He added that Zelenskyy allowed him to hold the parade for two hours, and he finished in 1 hour and 55 minutes… Rutte believes that Ukraine is becoming increasingly successful both on the frontlines and in terms of destroying part of the Russians' capabilities and potential to continue the war.

Rutte also said that on Wednesday, June 3, the first meeting in the Ukraine-NATO Council format took place, and this "is already a very strong signal of the solid relationship between NATO and Ukraine."

He also said the Alliance's determination to continue supporting Ukraine under these circumstances is unwavering.

Rutte said Russia's recklessness is nothing new; but as Ukraine continues to stand firm, innovate, and achieve victories on the battlefield, Russia is becoming increasingly desperate. He added that Russia's losses are significant-more than 30,000 per month.

Tags: #russia #war #nato

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