18:53 03.06.2026
Ukraine to send instructors to Baltic states, Romania – Zelenskyy
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram
Ukraine will send its drone countermeasures instructors to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Romania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
"Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, I believe, and Romania as well. We have agreed; we will train experts, and there are dates set for when our experts will travel there to share their experience, just as we did in the Middle East," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday.
The president added that Ukrainian experts will assist with interceptors and expertise related to countering drones.