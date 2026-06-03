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18:53 03.06.2026

Ukraine to send instructors to Baltic states, Romania – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine to send instructors to Baltic states, Romania – Zelenskyy
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukraine will send its drone countermeasures instructors to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Romania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, I believe, and Romania as well. We have agreed; we will train experts, and there are dates set for when our experts will travel there to share their experience, just as we did in the Middle East," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday.

The president added that Ukrainian experts will assist with interceptors and expertise related to countering drones.

Tags: #instructors

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